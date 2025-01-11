Entertainment

'Moana 2' creators land in legal trouble as animator files copyright lawsuit

'Moana 2' was released across theatres in November 2024

  • January 11, 2025

Moana 2 creators have recently found themselves under the spotlight after a famous animator, Buck Woodall, accused Disney of copyright allegations. 

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the multimedia and digital film producer filed a lawsuit on Friday, January 10th, in California federal court.

In his bombshell case, Buck claimed that Disney has stolen several scenes from his animated film, Bucky.

He also previously sued the media company when the initial sequel to Moana was released in November 2024. 

However, that case was dismissed because he filed it too late.

Now the release of Moana 2 has allowed him to take the legal action once again.

As per the reports, the lawsuit alleges the key similarities between the newly released movie and Bucky, particularly the central idea of the movie, which was to celebrate a recurring theme of the Polynesian belief in spiritual ancestors manifested as animals.

Now the plaintiff is seeking damages caused by copyright, demanding 2.5 percent of the film’s gross revenue, which he estimates could be as much as $10 billion.

He also requests a court order to prevent any further infringement of his copyrights.

As of now, neither Disney nor Moana's producers have commented on the matter.

Moana 2 has recently been released across theatres on November 27, 2024. 

