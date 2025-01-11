Suki Waterhouse breaks cover after Robert Pattinson marriage rumors

Suki Waterhouse appeared “good looking” in her latest outing!
The 33-year-old English singer-songwriter and actress, earlier this week, made a stylish appearance as she stepped out to grab lunch at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village, New York, reported Dailymail.
Dressed in a stylish tan faux fur coat and bell-bottom jeans, the Daisy Jones & The Six starlet turned heads while walking towards the restaurant.
To complement her appearance, Waterhouse carried a black leather handbag and wore black platform boots. She also kept her brown-and-blonde tresses opened.
The Good Looking singer’s latest appearance comes just after an insider revealed to a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, that Suki Waterhouse has tied the knot with her boyfriend Robert Pattinson on New Year's Eve at a luxurious Caribbean resort.
"They were so cute and sweet, their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress, and their family was there as well," the source stated.
The insider also claimed, "It was such a cute wedding.”
For those uninformed, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson began dating in July 2018 and reportedly got engaged in December 2023.
The couple is also parents to their daughter whom they welcomed in March 2024. The Batman actor and the Nostalgia hitmaker, however, have yet not revealed the name of their child.