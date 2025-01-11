Sports

Gael Monfils makes history as oldest ATP tour singles champion

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 11, 2025
France’s Gael Monfils achieved a historic milestone by winning the ASB Classic in Auckland, becoming the oldest player to ever win an ATP tour singles title.

At the age of 38 years and four months, Monfils set a new record by becoming the oldest player to win a singles title since the ATP Tour was established.

Roger Federer was the previous record holder for the oldest singles champion on the ATP tour, as per BBC Sports.

He was 38 years and two months old when he won the Basel title in 2019.

The player defeated Zizou Bergs from Belgium in the final match of the ASB Classic with a score of 6-3,6 -4.

This victory marked Monfils’ 13th career title in a professional tennis tournament.

Shortly after winning the title, the player expressed, “It means a lot. Age is a number. But we keep working. I keep believing that I can play high-quality tennis and I have been showing it this week so I am very happy."

Monfils, ranked world number 52 added, “I don't win a lot. It's been more than 20 years I've been playing and it's just 13 times I ended up winning.”

The player is now preparing to travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

In the first round of the tournament, Monfils will compete against a rising star from France, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

