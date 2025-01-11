Pakistan announces 15-player squad for West Indies Test series

Sports

The squad for the series includes seven changes from the previous 15-member Test team that toured South Africa

  • January 11, 2025
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a squad of 15 players for the two ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies.

As per PCB’s official website, the squad for the upcoming series includes seven changes from the previous 15-member Test team that toured South Africa.

The players who have stayed on the team are Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shahzad, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.

The two matches are scheduled to take place in Multan, with the first match taking place from January 17 to 21 and the second match from January 25 to 29.

To strengthen the spin bowling lineup, off spinner Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed have been brought back to work alongside left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Additionally, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Huraira have been included in place of the injured Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and Naseem Shah have been given rest to manage the players’ workload.

Instead, Khurram Shahzad has been retained while Mohammad Ali and Kashif Ali have been added to the team.

Due to the injury of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who injured his right hand during the Cape Town Test, former Pakistan U19 and Shaheens captain Rohail Nazir has been included in the squad.

Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

