Angelina Jolie forced to reveal ‘her side of story’ after Brad Pitt divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settled their divorce after 8-year-long legal battle on December 30, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 11, 2025
Angelina Jolie may soon be opening up about “her side of story” in Brad Pitt divorce!

After an eight year long legal battle with her ex-husband Pitt, the Maria actress finally settled the divorce and has reportedly made up her mind to move on.

However, her kids do not seem to be forgetting all the divorce drama anytime soon as Radaronline recently shared that the Maleficent starlet is being urged by the children to reveal “her side of the story.”

According to some insiders, Jolie’s kids are asking her to give a tell-all interview, revealing what it was really like being married to Brad Pitt.

"They have wanted her to speak up for herself for years,” told the source.

However, the tipster also noted that it is “unlikely” that the actress would agree for an interview as she is trying to heal.

Moreover, a separate source has also claimed that Angelina Jolie is planning to relocate to Europe to “wash the toxicity” of Los Angeles as the whole divorce experience left her “traumatized.”

She will most probably move to France as her upcoming movie Stitches’ filming is being done there.

"She will set up home in Europe and Cambodia and divide her time between the two locations. Paris is high on the list of places to relocate once her legal problems are over. She longs to start afresh. The stress and heartache have gone on for what seems like a lifetime,” the source stated.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is currently filming for her forthcoming movie Stitches.

