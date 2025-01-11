South Korean plane crash investigation uncovers shocking black box secret

An investigation of one of the deadliest plane crashes in the history of South Korea found a shocking fact about the black box recording.
According to CNN, investigators of the plane crash on Saturday, January 11, 2025, revealed that the flight recorders, Black Boxes, stopped working minutes before the deadly belly landing and explosion on the runway.
In the deadliest aviation accident in the country in almost three decades, Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 from Bangkok crashed at the Muan International Airport on December 29, 2024, killing 179 people on board while two lucky people survived.
In the latest updates, South Korea’s transport ministry found that both the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the plane stopped recording four minutes before the deadly crash.
It said in a statement, “CVR and FDR data are important data for accident investigations, but accident investigations are conducted through investigation and analysis of various data, so we plan to do our best to accurately identify the cause of the accident.”
The ministry further added that at the moment it is unclear why the recorders stopped working at the crucial moment; however, it will work to determine the reason behind the malfunction.
Notably, the voice recorders that were initially analysed in South Korea were later sent to the US for cross-checking and for extracting the data as the local authorities were unable to recover the data due to damage.