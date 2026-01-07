Princess Beatrice, Eugenie deprived of major Royal asset after King Charles’ decision

Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice deal with major financial loss after King Charles' decision.
Just days after it was reported that their father will be moved out of his current residence, Royal Lodge before Easter, Eugenie and Beatrice's fate has been revealed.
A property expert has claimed that the York sisters will no longer be able to inherit the crown estate, which the former Duke of York had leased in 2003 for the next 75 years.
Realtor Elliot Castle, of We Buy Any Home has claimed that any possibility of Andrew's daughters inheriting the Royal Lodge has now been ruled out "entirely".
"[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place," said.
Elliot continued, "Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on."
"From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely. Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters," he added.
Emphasising on the financial implications of the change, he explained, "The key point here is that Royal Lodge is not just a home - it's a valuable long-term leasehold asset."
"Initiating a formal process to remove Andrew earlier than expected effectively strips away the remaining financial and practical value of that lease," Elliot noted.
"Reports suggesting a loss of around £500,000 reflect not just moving costs, but the loss of a heavily invested, long-term residential interest that would otherwise have remained in place for decades," added the property expert.
King Charles formally ordered Andrew to evict from Royal Lodge in November 2025, amid ongoing scrutiny over his past links with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.