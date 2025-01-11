Sci-Tech

Tech expert reveals HIDDEN tricks to boost your iPhone's battery life

Is your iPhone’s battery running out quickly? A tech expert has shared some tips that according to him, can potentially extend the iPhone’s battery life and performance.

As per Daily Mail, Thiago Derminio, an Apple expert and educational content creator, said, “The biggest villain for iPhones is their battery. Everyone complains that it runs out too quickly, and this gets even worse over the years. These are tips that even Apple doesn't want you to know about.”

The tech expert recommended changing specific settings within the iPhone’s operating system.

The expert mentioned specific settings to adjust, including “Suggestions from Apple,” “Reduce Motion,” and Background App Referesh.”

These settings can be found in the iPhone’s Settings app and are simple to change.

To start, you should open the Settings, scroll down and select “Siri and Search,” then scroll further down to find a list of four settings under the “Suggestions from Apple.”

The settings “Allow Notifications,” “Show in App Library,” “Show When Sharing” and “Show When Listening,” help Siri offer suggestions based on your usual activities and how you use the app.

Derminio explained that “while these suggestions can be useful, they consume your battery in the background, and you don't need them to be activated.”

In addition to this, go to the “Motion” section, you’ll see the “Reduce Motion” setting on your iPhone, you will disable the parallax effect.

This effect causes the background and other elements on your iPhone to move when you tilt the device.

Disabling this effect helps conserve battery power and improve battery life.

