Jennifer Lopez makes big decision after Ben Affleck evacuates mansion due to LA fires

Jennifer Lopez has made a big decision after her ex-husband Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate his Pacific Palisades mansion amid Los Angeles wildfires.
The Atlas actress has canceled all her upcoming media appearances to focus on supporting the victims of the devastating wildfires, as per Page Six.
Lopez was scheduled to appear on several TV shows, including The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new film Unstoppable.
“It’s important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time,” a source told People, who first reported the news.
The news comes three days after the Los Angeles premiere of Unstoppable was canceled due to fire and wind activity in the city.
“As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority,” a rep for Amazon MGM Studios told People in a statement at the time.
Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate his new $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion on January 7. He is currently living in his Brentwood home.
According to Page Six, Lopez, who recently settled her divorce from Affleck, has been in “regular contact” with the actor, since the fires broke out.