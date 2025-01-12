Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes big decision after Ben Affleck evacuates mansion due to LA fires

Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate his new $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion on January 7 amid LA fires

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Jennifer Lopez makes big decision after Ben Affleck evacuates mansion due to LA fires
Jennifer Lopez makes big decision after Ben Affleck evacuates mansion due to LA fires

Jennifer Lopez has made a big decision after her ex-husband Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate his Pacific Palisades mansion amid Los Angeles wildfires.

The Atlas actress has canceled all her upcoming media appearances to focus on supporting the victims of the devastating wildfires, as per Page Six.

Lopez was scheduled to appear on several TV shows, including The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new film Unstoppable.

“It’s important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time,” a source told People, who first reported the news.

The news comes three days after the Los Angeles premiere of Unstoppable was canceled due to fire and wind activity in the city.

“As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority,” a rep for Amazon MGM Studios told People in a statement at the time.

Ben Affleck was forced to evacuate his new $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion on January 7. He is currently living in his Brentwood home.

According to Page Six, Lopez, who recently settled her divorce from Affleck, has been in “regular contact” with the actor, since the fires broke out.

Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires

Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires

Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire

Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires

Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya

Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Miley Cyrus reflects on heartbreaking memory from 2018 wildfire tragedy
Miley Cyrus reflects on heartbreaking memory from 2018 wildfire tragedy
Khloé Kardashian hopes for 'better days' as deadly wildfires rage across LA
Khloé Kardashian hopes for 'better days' as deadly wildfires rage across LA
Former child star Rory Sykes dies in California wildfires
Former child star Rory Sykes dies in California wildfires
Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favour 2' delayed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama
Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favour 2' delayed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama
Ben Affleck shares heartwarming moment with daughter Violet amidst LA fires
Ben Affleck shares heartwarming moment with daughter Violet amidst LA fires
Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires
Jennie Garth moves into ex Peter Facinelli’s home with husband amid LA fires
Angelina Jolie forced to reveal ‘her side of story’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie forced to reveal ‘her side of story’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Daniel Radcliffe’s jaw-dropping net worth revealed in new accounts filing
Daniel Radcliffe’s jaw-dropping net worth revealed in new accounts filing
Jennifer Aniston makes emotional plea to LA residents amid wildfires
Jennifer Aniston makes emotional plea to LA residents amid wildfires
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details
Jude Law confirms portraying Vladimir Putin in new film, spills details