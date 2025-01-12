Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya

Tom Holland has finally issues first statement after engagement with girlfriend Zendaya last week.
In a recently released clip of the Spider-Man actor’s non-alcoholic drink brand Bero, Tom pays subtle not to his fiance.
The Avengers: Endgame star,28, got candid about his love for the Dune actress’s pet dog Noon.
Tom can be seen sitting alongside his brother Harry Holland in the viral video.
While explaining the meaning behind his beer name Noon Wheat, he revealed that it was “named after my beloved dog Noon.”
Similarly, Zendaya had also been vocal about her adoration for Noon,
During her Hollywood Issue interview with Vanity Fair last year, she brought her pet on the set and called her "kid" and "forever puppy."
The Euphoria actress said her pet, "He makes me very happy. He brings a lot of joy to all the sets we've been on. It's hard not to be obsessed with this face."
Zendaya and Tom first sparked engagement rumors on January 5, 2025, when the actress flashed a massive diamond ring on her left hand ring finger at the Golden Globes 2025.