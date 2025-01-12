Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire

Salma Hayek has shared a delightful news about the tragic L.A fire.
On Tuesday, a series of ferocious wildfires erupted across the Los Angeles area and burned down hundreds of homes and killing at least 16 people.
The From Dusk Till Dawn star posted a video clip on January 11, and revealed that firefighters from Mexico are coming to help in L.A wildfire tragedy.
She wrote in the clip, “Mexico still showing up to help LA fire.”
Salma captioned the touching post, “What a time for neighborly love (heart emoji) What a time for neighborly love #LatinoPride #LatinoPower.”
In the shared video, a number of firefighters can be seen walking in mountain as fire was burning down the trees.
A fan commented under the post, “This means that we Mexicans are happy people who have suffered a lot and have learned to transform our suffering into wisdom.”
Another user wrote, “Only Salma can find something positive amidst the tragic atrocity. I’m glad to be your fan girl.”
“Praying for everyone's safety and the brave firefighters battling the LA wildfires, Salma. Your heart and compassion inspire us all,” a third noted.
As per BBC, the death toll as a result of LA fire reached up-to 16.