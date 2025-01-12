Entertainment

Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favour 2' delayed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment in December 2024

  • January 12, 2025
Blake Lively's upcoming film A Simple Favour 2 is seemingly delayed amid Justin Baldoni's legal drama.

A few reports have emerged on X this week claiming that the sequel to the actress' popular 2018 film has been put on hold due to her ongoing controversy with her It Ends With Us co-star. 

An X user, Eric B @Oflululemon, posted a thread arguing that Amazon has postponed the release of Lively's film.

In his post, he wrote, "BREAKING: Amazon shelves A Simple Favour 2 indefinitely, despite glowing test screenings and Blake Lively’s refusal to promote it."

"Amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick have derailed the sequel," the netizen further alleged.

In response to these rumours, the film's director, Paul Feig, denied the reports and responded to the tweets, saying, "This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days."

However, Lively has not publicly commented on these ongoing rumours about her movie.

These reports came after the 37-year-old actress accused the Jane the Virgin star of sexual harassment and launched a retaliatory smear campaign against her during their romance-drama movie. 

Lively filed a case on December 20, 2024, in the California Civil Rights Department.

Following Blake Lively's complaint, Justin Baldoni sued the New York Times magazine for their bombshell report on the actress' first allegations.

