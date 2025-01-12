Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes 

Nikki Glaser has opened up about Kylie Jenner's reaction to her 2025 Golden Globes hosting performance.
The 40-year-old comedian appeared in the latest episode of her podcast, The Nikki Glaser, alongside her boyfriend, Chris Convoy, on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, where she discussed her latest working experience at the awards gala.
In the viral episode, she reflected on the reaction of the reality TV star when she first joked about the eyelashes of the Dune 2 star.
She explained the reality TV star's reaction to her boyfriend's roasting was a moment to remember when Kylie laughed genuinely at her monologue.
Glaser stated Kylie's appreciation, "matters to me too much," and the moment gave her further confidence for her upcoming performances.
Speaking more about her monologue at the ceremony, the American comedian confessed, "I couldn’t really see what everyone was doing I was scared to even ask the biggest celebrities."
She even dubbed Kylie 'MVP' of the night, due to her hilarious response to Timothée's roasting.
Nikki Glaser's heartfelt comments about the socialite came after she hosted the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony on January 5th, 2025, where Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a rare joint appearance.