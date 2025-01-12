Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly 

Ahad Raza Mir holds no hard feelings against ex-wife Sajal Aly!
In an interview going viral, the Aangan actor uttered words of appreciation for Sajal, appreciating her talent.
At the same time he did not forget to praise his other two co-stars Ramsha Khan and Dananeer Mobeen.
He said. "I have had a different experience working with Dananeer, Sajal and Ramsha."
"They are all great actresses in their right mind," the Ehd-e-Wafa star went on.
While Ahad starred in Hum Tum alongside Ramsha Khan, his current starrer Meem Se Mohabbat has garnered great viewership online.
For the unversed, Ahad Raza Mir's pairing with Sajal Aly was a mega-hit and the two worked in several hit shows together.
They were also married in real life for a while but parted ways, a devastating moment for Sahad fans.
Recently Ahad Raza Mir sparked dating speculations with actress Ramsha Khan after the two were spotted shopping and spending quality time together in London.