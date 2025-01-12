Entertainment

Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi

Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concerts are set to conclude on January 14, 2025

  • January 12, 2025
Coldplay wins hearts of fans once again!

The pop band has posted multiple pictures and clips from their electrifying performance of The Spheres World Tour in Abu Dhabi.

On January 11, the official account of the band penned, “Show #177, Abu Dhabi @annaleemedia #ColdplayAbuDhabi #Coldplay #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour.”

The first frame featured grand fireworks from the show, which lightened the sky in golden colour.


In another shot, a fan can be seen getting emotional while singing on top of her lung.

Chris Martin was also spotted in the carousel from the show.

A fan commented, “Love you guys from the bottom of my heart, I’m one of the blessed ones who attend the concert live. Thanks for making this lifelong memory for me.”

Another wrote, “I’m one of your biggest fans from India (heart emoji) Can’t wait to see you live in Ahmedabad. Stay safe guys.”

A third noted, “OMG I'M FREAKING OUT!!! I just got my tickets to see you guys live!!!! I've been counting down the days until your tour and I'm literally bursting with excitement!! Can't wait to scream every word to my favorite song Yellow with you all!!"

Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concerts will conclude on January 14, 2025.

