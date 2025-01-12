Entertainment

'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?

A TikTok user pointed out eerie similarities between ongoing LA wildfires and a 2007 episode of the show

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 12, 2025


The Simpsons has long been hailed for its uncanny ability to predict major events.

In 2020, fans pointed out that the show had predicted the COVID-19 pandemic in a 1993 episode.

The show's writers have also expressed pride over predicting Kamala Harris's nomination 24 years earlier.

Now, the fans are claiming that the show foresaw the devastating California wildfires that are currently raging across the state.

A TikTok user pointed out the eerie similarities between the devasting wildfires ravaging in Los Angeles and a 2007 episode of the show, titled "Little Big Girl."

"In episode 12 of season 18 titled Little Big Girl, Springfield faces a devastating wildfire that threatens the town and its residents," said the TikTok video's narrator, as scenes from the show played.

The narrator went on to add, “Bart, in one of his pranks, ends up causing a fire that quickly spirals out of control, highlighting the vulnerability of communities in the face of natural disasters.”

“The scenes in this episode are eerily similar to recent events. Wildfires spreading across various regions, property destruction, and the relentless efforts of firefighters to contain the flames,” they added.

Near the end of the video, the narrator asked, “coincidence or yet another unsettling prediction?”

However, not everyone is convinced of the show's prophetic abilities.

"They never said on The Simpsons is in California and there are wildfires everywhere throughout the year. So it's not a prediction," a user commented.

