Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires

Jennifer Garner was recently spotted serving food to the victims who lost their shelters during the fatal wildfires in Los Angeles.
The 52-year-old actress teamed up with the World Central Kitchen organisation to help provide resources to affectees in Altadena on Saturday, January 11th, 2025.
As reported by Daily Mail, the Alias star was seen volunteering with Chef Jose Andres in the parking lot of a closed Jack in the Box restaurant, which suffered tragic losses in the Eaton Fire.
Garner was photographed smiling while carrying boxes full of meals and resources for the residents of LA.
The mother-of-three began volunteering on Friday to help feed firefighters and victims after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, visited her house to assist her for the good cause.
This came after the Daredevil actress revealed to media professionals that she lost her close pal during the catastrophic event, which previously claimed 11 lives.
Garner shared, "I did lose a friend. And for our church, it's tender. So, I don't feel like I should talk about her yet, But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out on time."
Jennifer Garner also said that her residence in Brentwood, a neighbourhood next to Pacific Palisades, has been unaffected by the severe blaze.
However, she disclosed that due to the wind conditions, her home could be affected at any time.