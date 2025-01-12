Miley Cyrus reflects on heartbreaking memory from 2018 wildfire tragedy

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the heart-wrenching memory of a burning house during the 2018 wildfire tragedy in Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old American singer and songwriter took to her Instagram on Saturday, January 11th, to share the never-before-seen image of her burnt home back in 2018.
Miley posted a picture of her multimillion-dollar mansion that flattened to ashes.
The Flowers hitmaker penned an emotional caption over the photo, "This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires, It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget."
"Walking up to the door you would pass through daily; looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble," she continued.
The pop star went on, saying, "My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city, it’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction."
As reported by Page Six, Miley shared her Malibu residency at that time with her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus has also reposted a bunch of useful links for the needy victims, who were affected by these deadliest fires, which initially erupted on Tuesday and have since burnt more than 20,000 acres across the Palisades and Malibu.