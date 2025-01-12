Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires

Halsey was among another group of stars who were forced to evacuate as the catastrophic wildfires continue to rip through Los Angeles.
The Without Me singer took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share an update about how she along with her three-year-old son Ender and her fiancé Avan Jogia had evacuated safely.
“Myself, Ender, Avan and the fam are all safe and evacuated. We had just moved into a new house in a new neighborhood, and had a bad feeling. Unfortunately, that feeling was right,” she wrote.
Addressing her followers, Halsey wrote, “If I've missed your message, I'm sorry, we have been trying to get a handle on some things, people and organizations that need our assistance right now.”
“Honestly... Can't even wrap my head around this. Glued to the news as I'm sure most of you are as well,” she added,
“If you are in need right now please text me and we will help any way we can,” she concluded her post alongside a white heart emoji.
Teddi Mellencamp, Jonathan Majors and his fiancée Meagan Good as well as Tori Spelling also revealed they evacuated in their latest Instagram posts.