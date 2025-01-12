Entertainment

Halsey urges fans to 'text' her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires

Halsey, Teddi Mellencamp, Jonathan Majors and Tori Spelling among latest stars to evacuate as LA fires rage on

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Halsey urges fans to text her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires
Halsey urges fans to text her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires

Halsey was among another group of stars who were forced to evacuate as the catastrophic wildfires continue to rip through Los Angeles.

The Without Me singer took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share an update about how she along with her three-year-old son Ender and her fiancé Avan Jogia had evacuated safely.

“Myself, Ender, Avan and the fam are all safe and evacuated. We had just moved into a new house in a new neighborhood, and had a bad feeling. Unfortunately, that feeling was right,” she wrote.

Addressing her followers, Halsey wrote, “If I've missed your message, I'm sorry, we have been trying to get a handle on some things, people and organizations that need our assistance right now.”

“Honestly... Can't even wrap my head around this. Glued to the news as I'm sure most of you are as well,” she added,

Halsey urges fans to text her if they need help during devasting LA wildfires

“If you are in need right now please text me and we will help any way we can,” she concluded her post alongside a white heart emoji.

Teddi Mellencamp, Jonathan Majors and his fiancée Meagan Good as well as Tori Spelling also revealed they evacuated in their latest Instagram posts.

Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury

Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip

Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Snoop Dogg steals golden opportunity from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser breaks silence on Kylie Jenner's reaction after Golden Globes
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
Coldplay shares heartfelt moments from their Spheres Tour stop in Abu Dhabi
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?
'The Simpsons' predicted California wildfires almost 20 years ago?
Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire
Salma Hayek shares delightful update about LA fire
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Jennifer Garner teams up with NGO for meaningful cause amid LA wildfires
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Tom Holland releases first statement after engagement with Zendaya
Miley Cyrus reflects on heartbreaking memory from 2018 wildfire tragedy
Miley Cyrus reflects on heartbreaking memory from 2018 wildfire tragedy
Khloé Kardashian hopes for 'better days' as deadly wildfires rage across LA
Khloé Kardashian hopes for 'better days' as deadly wildfires rage across LA
Former child star Rory Sykes dies in California wildfires
Former child star Rory Sykes dies in California wildfires