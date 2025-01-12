Trending

Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna sustains terrible leg injury

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury
Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury 

Rashmika Mandanna kicked off 2025 on a sad note!

The star, who is riding high on the success of  Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently revealed she has sustained a leg injury, leading to delays in her film projects. 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Animal actress shared pictures along with a note to inform about her condition. 


She wrote, "Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine." 

Rashmika added, "Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"

Her post further read, "To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)." 

"In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," the Chhaava actress concluded. 

To note, Rashmika Mandanna's forthcoming  Thama, Sikander, and Kubera are slated for Eid 2025 release. 

Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury

Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home
Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension
Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip

Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip

Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Ahad Raza Mir makes shocking confession about ex-wife Sajal Aly
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Varun Dhawan unveils new look during latest outing
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Muneeb Butt shares exciting new update
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Preity Zinta shares distressing statement amid Los Angeles wildfires
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Maya Ali recalls filming wedding scene in 'Sunn Mere Dil'
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed spark marriage rumors with intriguing posts
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Adnan Siddiqui 'convinces' Saba Qamar, Aamina Sheikh to put aside 'Maat' rivalry
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan
Manisha Koirala shares her unforgettable memory with Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Aamir Khan makes impactful change before Junaid’s big screen debut
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Karan Johar amid 'Emergency' promotion
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode
Ushna Shah may take divorce from Usama Khan in new ‘Ghair’ episode