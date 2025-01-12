Rashmika Mandanna drops major health update after leg injury 

Rashmika Mandanna kicked off 2025 on a sad note!
The star, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently revealed she has sustained a leg injury, leading to delays in her film projects.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the Animal actress shared pictures along with a note to inform about her condition.
She wrote, "Well… happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine."
Rashmika added, "Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"
Her post further read, "To my directors sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping)."
"In the meantime if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP," the Chhaava actress concluded.
To note, Rashmika Mandanna's forthcoming Thama, Sikander, and Kubera are slated for Eid 2025 release.