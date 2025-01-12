Entertainment

Taylor Swift's fans 'in panic' as LA wildfire threatens her home

Taylor Swift fans express concern for her safety amid deadly LA fire

Taylor Swift has left fans worried over her safety as LA wildfire reached A-listers home in California.

On January 7, a series of atrocious wildfires erupted across the Los Angeles area and burned down hundreds of homes.

As per BBC, almost 16 people had been killed by now as a result of wildfire.

Taylor reportedly has over 8 properties in the US, including an expensive estate in LA.

Her lavish real estate property was originally built for film producer Samuel Goldwyn.

As of now, the pop icon has not released any statement about her safety or evacuation, leaving fans in “panic.”

A fan wrote on X, “Has anyone checked up on taylor? She has shared any update yet about the LA fire..I’m panicking right now someone please check up on her.”

Another wrote, “Man even Pairs Hilton and Ben Affleck have evacuated, why haven’t we received any update from Miss Swift yet?”

“Praying for taylor swift hope she’s fine,” a third noted.

The list of celebrities who have evacuated after LA fire includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, Mario Lopez, Molly Sims, Kid Cudi, Tom Hanks, Miley Cyrus, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, Mandy Moore, Steven Spielberg, Mark Hamil and Bebe Rexha.

