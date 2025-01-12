Entertainment

Naomi Campbell drops heartwarming family photos from dreamy vacation trip

The popular supermodel, Naomi Campbell, delights fans by sharing adorable photos of her kids via Instagram

  • January 12, 2025
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has delighted fans by releasing adorable photos of her kids from her recent family vacation trip. 

The British fashionista took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, January 11th, to share a carousel of images featuring her daughter, three, and a 12-month-old son.

Naomi began her post by uploading a sweet snapshot of herself alongside her little one.

In the viral picture, the mother-daughter duo could be seen sharing a warm hug while enjoying snowy weather.

In another image, Naomi and her daughter can be seen wearing matching red tartan pyjamas.

The 54-year-old fashion icon penned a heartwarming caption beside her post, "#Grateful and Blessed, It goes so fast #mumlife."

As her post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans began flooding the comments section with their heartfelt praises and admiration for the model and her little family.

One fan penned, "Naomi, Lady, I went to London, your hometown, and the Victoria and Albert Museum exhibition is wonderful."

"Best pics ever of this family I love so much," another admirer commented.

It is pertinent to note, Naomi Campbell welcomed her daughter in May 2021 and her son in June 2023 via a surrogacy procedure.

On the personal front, the mother-of-two is not dating anyone; however, she recently parted ways with her now ex-boyfriend and German DJ, Rampa. 

