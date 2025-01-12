Cristiano Ronaldo sets clear conditions for Al Nassr contract extension

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the title of Best Middle East Player of 2024 at the Globe Soccer Awards

  • January 12, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly set a condition for renewing his contract with Al Nassr.

As per SportsKeeda, CR7 is now asking Al Nassr to strengthen their team before he agrees to a new contract.

Ronaldo wants his team to upgrade their squad in order to be more competitive against other strong teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

His current contract with the Saudi club will end this season and he has not yet agreed to a renewal.

The Portuguese star has specifically requested that Casemiro be brought to Al Nassr.

Even though Casemiro’s contract with Manchester United is valid until next year, reports revealed that he has not been playing a major role at the club under coach Ruben Amorim.

Reports also suggest that Casemiro is no longer seen as a key player at Manchester United, and the club is likely to allow him to leave this year.

Ronaldo and Casemiro have played 122 matches together for Real Madrid and Manchester United, during which they scored a total of seven goals together.

Ronaldo has recently expressed his eagerness to win more titles with the club, as per ESPN.

Along with expressing his new wish, CR7 also made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Al Nassr, while celebrating his two-year anniversary with the Saudi Pro League team.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed about his experience in Riyadh, "I'm happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving."

Ronaldo further added, “You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing.But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al Nassr."

The Portuguese star, who has scored more than 900 goals in his career holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

