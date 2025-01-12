Full Moon, Mars to shine together on January 13 for dazzling show

Sky gazers are in for a double treat as they have the opportunity to experience two amazing events at once!
On Monday, January 13, they will be able to see both a full moon and Mars appearing close to each other.
This major celestial event will be visible worldwide for about three days till Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, this will be observed in regions like South Africa, Eastern Europe, and other eastward regions, including Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.
On the night of the full Moon, people in most of the continental USA, parts of Africa, Canada and Mexico will see the Moon pass in front of Mars, creating a remarkable sight in the sky.
This event will coincide with cultural celebrations, such as the Wolf Moon tradition and the Prayag Kumbh Mela in India.
Historical and cultural ties:
The Maine Farmers’ Almanac began using Native American names for the full Moons in the 1930s.
These names, including the “Wolf Moon” for January’s full Moon, have become widely recognized over time.
The term “Wolf Moon” comes from the howls of wolf packs that were often heard outside villages during the cold and snowy winter months.
The full Moon in January has several names, including the Ice Moon, the Old Moon and the Moon after Yule, an ancient festival celebrated near the winter solstice in pre-Christian Europe.