Royal

Prince William gets 'floods of tears' after Charlotte rejects his new move

  January 12, 2025

Princess Charlotte left dad Prince William in “tears” with her rejection!

The Prince of Wales, who debuted a beard a few months back in August 2024, recently revealed that his only and beloved daughter Princess Charlotte disliked it when she first saw him growing his facial hair.

During an interview when the Prince was on a visit to South Africa, the father-of-three recalled his daughter’s initial reaction to his beard and revealed how Charlotte got “confused” seeing him in a beard.

"Well Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I have to shave it off. And then I grew it back,” told Prince William.

He continued, "I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay".

Moreover, Jack Miles, the owner of Revyv Hair, explained to GB News that William’s unexpected act would have been a “shock” for the little princess.

"Change is difficult for everyone. Children don't expect change at a younger age, so with him having a beard it would had been a shock, but I think Charlotte would have been able to get over it,” he noted.

He added, "Normal people dye their hair, they get it cut, they grow it out and guys shave and let their beard grow so I think it's normal for Charlotte to be confused."

Prince William debuted his growing facial hair in a video with Kate Middleton in August to congratulate Team GB for sweating itself out at 2024 Paris Olympics.

