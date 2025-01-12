Princess Kate to light up BAFTAs 2025 with glamorous red-carpet return?

Princess Kate may be planning a glittering red carpet comeback at BAFTA Awards 2025!
The 43-year-old Princess of Wales, who returned to public appearance back in June 2024 at Trooping the Colour celebration, may soon be making a glamorous comeback at the red carpet of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, revealed Dailymail’s new report.
Anna Higgs, who is the chairman of BAFTA film committee, is reportedly “very hopeful” that the princess will be accompanying her husband Prince Willian at the event, and are said to be “pulling out all stops” to make sure that Kate makes, what is called to be the “comeback of the year” at the awards ceremony.
It is also worth mentioning that the Prince of Wales serves as the president of BAFTA.
The event, which is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2025, will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall and will mark a star-studded evening.
At the last year’s award ceremony, William walked the red carpet alone as his beloved wife was notably absent from the event because of her then ongoing cancer treatment.
Princess Kate successfully completed her chemotherapy in September 2024, after being diagnosed in last February.