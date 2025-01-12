Entertainment

Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC

The ‘A Star is Born’ actor stepped out in New York City with daughter Lea

  • January 12, 2025
Bradley Cooper is on dad duty!

The 50-year-old A Star is Born actor was spotted strolling through the New York City along with his 7-year-old daughter Lea on Friday, January 10.

For the outing, the actor wore a warm black jacket with light gray pants and brown muffler. Carrying a bag on his right shoulder, he also wore a sea green-colored beanie, stylish sunglasses, and black boots to complete his look.

Meanwhile, Lea was photographed bundled up in an adorable bright pink jacket with a matching chunky scarf that she wrapped around her neck. She paired her cute jacket with brown pants and white-and-brown boots.

P.C. Daily Mail, The Image Direct
The outing comes just a day after The Hangover actor filmed for his upcoming movie, which is also being directed by him.

Moreover, Cooper also serves as the producer of the film alongside Will Arnett and Kris Thykier.

It is pertinent to mention that Bradley Cooper shares his 7-year-old daughter Lea with Russian model Irina Shayk.

“Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn't call them once. He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work,” Shayk stated in a 2021 interview.

Since late 2023, Cooper has been in a relationship with model Gigi Hadid.

