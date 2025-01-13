Entertainment

‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes

Leslie Charleson takes her last breathe at age 79 after acting as Monica Quartermaine for nearly five decades

General Hospital main cast member Leslie Charleson passed away at the age of 79.

The veteran star has played Monica Quartermaine in the hit show for nearly five decades before she died on Sunday, January 12.

Leslie’s cast members, fans, colleagues, and the soap opera community paid tribute to the last actress on social media.

The General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini penned a touching tribute on Instagram, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson.”

He added, "Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew."

She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in February 1945.

It is pertinent to note that Leslie has starred in 2,000 episode of the popular show.

During her stellar acting career, the late star got roles in The Wild Wild West (1968), Adam-12 (1972), Happy Days (1975), and The Rockford Files (1977).

Leslie played Iris Donnelly in the soap Love Is a Many Splendored Thing from 1967 to 1973, becoming a formidable force in daytime television.

