Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Blue Origin calls off debut New Glenn launch after ‘a few anomalies’ in rocket

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 13, 2025
Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin faced a major setback after it failed to launch its debut New Glenn rocket launch.

According to Reuters, Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which was prepared to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday, January 13, 2025, was called off during the mission countdown after "a few anomalies."

The 30-story-tall rocket, after being loaded with methane and liquid oxygen propellants, was scheduled to launch at 1:00 am ET (0600 GMT), but Blue Origin delayed the liftoff time multiple times. It changed the launch time from 1:31 am to 1:52 am, 2:07 am, 2:27 am, 2:48 am, and finally, 3:15 am, inching closer to the end of New Glenn's launch window, which was 4 am.

The Amazon founder’s aerospace engineering finally called off the mission and delayed it.

Blue Origin said in a statement, “We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt."

It is worth noting that the date for the new launch has not yet been announced. However, it is estimated that the delay could be at least 24 hours or probably longer, as it is a high-risk, high-stakes mission.

