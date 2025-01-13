Entertainment

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on fundraising scam using her name for wildfire relief

The devastating wildfire has destroyed 40,000 acres across the most affluent neighborhoods in LA

  January 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian has issued a warning to her followers after discovering that scammers are using her name to target victims of the devastating Los Angeles bushfires.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account on Sunday to alert her fans to the fake fundraising campaign, which claims to be raising funds for those affected by the disaster.

She shared a photo of one such scam, presented as a campaign launched by The Kardashians star to raise funds for those affected by the disaster.

“Beware of scammers!” Kim wrote along the photo, adding, “This is not real, if anyone gets an email like this. How horrible.”

Kardashian, who owns a property in the exclusive gated community of The Oaks, near the epicenter of the blaze, shared another fraudulent email, titled Kim Kardashian Campaigns For Affected People In LA and littered with grammatical mistakes.

“This email is NOT me!” Kim wrote.

Earlier to this, Kim gave a special shout out to the firefighters currently battling the devastating wildfires spreading throughout southern California.

“I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community,” she wrote on Saturday.

So far the devastating wildfire has destroyed 40,000 acres across the most affluent neighborhoods in LA, with A-list celebrity homes and restaurant hotspots among the 12,300 structures wiped out.

