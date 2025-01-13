Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik give royal duties to Crown Prince Christian

Crown Prince Christian steped up as Regent while Queen Mary and King Frederik enjoyed getaway

  • January 13, 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik’s eldest son, Crown Prince Christian of Denmark, had stepped into a significant role as they his parents enjoyed a private getaway abroad.

The 19-year-old prince, who recently returned from several months of volunteering in East Africa, took over the role of regent in his father's absence on Friday and Saturday, who were on vacations with Queen Mary ahead of a first anniversary of his monarchy.

The Danish media outlet, Billed Bladet, confirmed on Friday morning that Christian had temporarily assumed the duties of Regent while his parents were away, marking another step forward in his preparation for future responsibilities.

This is not Christian's first time serving as regent. He first took on the role in January last year during his father's three-day state visit to Poland.

After turning 18, Christian swore an oath on the Danish constitution, a key milestone that permits him to act as regent if both his parents are unable to govern.

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark is set to begin his military training with the Guardhouse Regiment in February.

King Frederik and Queen returned from vacation on Sunday and now will travel to Poland on January 27, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. 

