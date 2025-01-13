Ryan O’Neal’s daughter pens sorrowful note as late dad’s home burns in LA fire

Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu home has burnt down to ashes!
Taking to her Threads account on Sunday, January 12, the 61-year-old Paper Moon actress shared a heartbreaking news, revealing that her late dad’s home got destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfire.
“It’s the saddest ever so sad I could cry. My father’s house is gone Malibu gone,” penned the actress.
Sharing a video from a news report, Tatum wrote, ““Gone gone gone gone. It’s so scary. I am so freaking sad.”
Meanwhile, some photos of Ryan’s Malibu home also began circulating on the internet featuring the house completely destroyed.
The heartbreaking update comes just over a year after the What’s Up, Doc? actor passed away due to congestive heart failure at the age of 82 in December 2023.
Ryan O’Neal shared daughter Tatum O’Neal and son Griffin O’Neal with his first ex-wife actress Joanna Moore.
Beginning his acting career in 1960, Ryan had a decades-long career that included several notable films and TV shows.
Some of Ryan O’Neals films and TV shows include Paper Moon, Irreconcilable Differences, Man of the House, Malibu’s Most Wanted, Perry Mason, The Man Upstairs, Desperate Housewives, and 90210.