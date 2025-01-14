King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance

King Charles has given an “important” reminder to public in during his recent outing.
On Monday, January 13, the British monarch hosted a Holocaust memorial and education event at Buckingham Palace.
During the special event he got candid about the “dwindling number left behind” after the Holocaust..
As patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, his majesty told a survivor of labour camp Manfred Goldberg, “I feel I must for the 80th anniversary. It’s so important.,” adding, “I can’t bear the dwindling number left behind.”
Moreover, the Royal Family also announced that Charles will travel to Poland on Holocaust Memorial Day later this month.
According to Mirror, Mr. Goldberg appreciated the King’s efforts for his community, “I find it almost difficult to put into words, and I'm not often lost for words. But I think it is an astounding affirmation by His Majesty that he fully understands the colossal injustice and atrocity that was perpetrated against the Jewish people during the Holocaust.”
Notably, his majesty is set to join heads of state, presidents and prime ministers from around the globe at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland on January 27.