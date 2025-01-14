Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all smiles as they celebrated exciting baby news together, fueling ongoing marriage rumors.
The NFL player and his girlfriend the Lover crooner cherished the news of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’s third child.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Current co-owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback embraced parenthood as they joyfully welcomed their third child, a baby girl.
The couple turned to Instagram to share a joint post showcasing an adorable glimpse in a black-and-white photo of their newborn.
In a shared post, Mahomes held their newborn's feet above a wooden sign that read her name.
They wrote the caption, "Golden Raye Mahomes 1/12/2025.”
Earlier in July, Brittany shared the delightful news in a joint Instagram Reels that she and her husband Patrick were expecting their third baby together.
To note, Mahomes shared a very strong bond with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
The foursome have made several outings since the Folklore singer began dating in September 2023.
Notably, this delightful news came amid the swirling rumors about Kelce and Swifts recent marriage plans after they spent Christmas together.