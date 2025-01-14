Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans

Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny has made a huge announcement with fans.
On January 13, the Puerto Rican rapper-singer revealed next slate of his shows.
The total of 21 shows will kick off from July 11 to August 24 at the iconic “El Choli” Coliseo de Puerto Rico, as per the announcement.
Taking to Instagram, he posted a short clip to announce the residency. The translation of Bunny’s opening words read, “I’m in Puerto Rico, I’m home, having fun and, to be honest, I don’t want to leave.”
It is pertinent to note that the upcoming residency marks the musician’s first-ever, as well as the first formal residency hosted by the venue.
Even though his international fans can attend the concerts, however, the first nine of the 21 shows will be reserved solely for Puerto Rico residents.
Bunny announced his residency after releasing recent album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which follows Bad Bunny’s last full-length release, 2023’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.
NME News reported that Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour landed the seventh spot on the Top 10 highest-grossing music tours for 2024, with a whopping $210.9 million (£166.2m) earned.