Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event

  • by Web Desk
  • January 14, 2025
Princess Anne has made a pleasant public appearance after her brother King Charles held a huge event at Buckingham Palace.

As per the Royal Family official website, The Princess Royal attended the 35th Anniversary Reception at Mercers' Hall, Ironmonger Lane, London EC2 on January 14, 2024.

The British monarch’s younger sister is a patron at the Cranfield Trust.

Last week, Anne graced the annual conference as she is the honorary president of the Oxford Farming Conference.

At the event, Princess Anne heard a speech from Labour's Steve Reed, who currently serves as the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Notably, The Princess Royal is known as the “hard-working” royal.

Zara Tindall’s mother carried out an impressive 395 engagements in the UK and 79 abroad in 2024, surpassing her total for 2023 by 17.

A royal expert Andrea Caamano previously told Hello!, "I actually did see Princess Anne once, on the street, and she was on her official cart and she was reading notes ahead of going to an event, so there we go, hard-working."

Her public appearance came after his majesty hosted a Holocaust memorial and education event.

It is important to note that his majesty is set to join heads of state at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland on January 27, 2025.

