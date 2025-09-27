Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

Princess Beatrice has landed on a key decision regarding a charity after Prince Andrew's name was discovered in fresh Epstein files and her mom, Sarah Ferguson's, email scandal.

The princess has stepped down as a trustee of the Outward Bound Trust after six years with the organisation.

Beatrice joined the board in 2019, shortly after her father gave his BBC Newsnight interview, where he tried to explain his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the backlash from the interview, Andrew withdrew from a string of organisations, including Outward Bound, where he had been a patron for three years and chaired the board of trustees since 1999.

The role of patron was previously held by Prince Philip for 65 years, reflecting the late Duke of Edinburgh's long-standing commitment to the charity.

Outward Bound's mission is to help young people develop confidence, resilience and leadership skills through challenging outdoor expeditions.

Shelly Phillips, the charity's head of marketing and communications, told the Daily Mail that Beatrice's contribution over the past six years had been "greatly valued".

She added that a "new role" for the princess will be announced "in due course", but gave no further details about what that might involve or when it would begin.

Beatrice's decision to leave the trustee position coincides with a difficult period for her mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny after a 2011 email she sent to Epstein was leaked. The email was sent two years after he was released from prison for sex offences.

In the disturbing message, the Duchess of York referred to the disgraced financier as a "supreme friend" and apologised for her public criticism of him.

The email came to light this month, and following her alleged link with Epstein, eight charities announced that they have severed ties with the duchess.

Fergie's spokesman, James Henderson, has said she wrote the email after receiving a threatening phone call from Epstein, claiming he had vowed to "destroy her".

Beatrice's exit from the Outward Bound Trust ensures she will have more time to support her mother as the family deals with the latest fallout from Epstein's crimes and their long-running impact on the Duke and Duchess of York.

