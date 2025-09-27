King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended their warmest wishes to both the England Red Roses and the Canada Women’s Rugby Team ahead of today’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final.
Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, September 27, the 76-year-old monarch penned a cheerful note for both the teams as he praised them for reaching the final.
“A message from His Majesty The King to @RedRosesRugby and @beleafxv following today’s #RWC2025 final,” the palace wrote in the caption.
King Charles began,” My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women's Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.”
He continued, “What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride.”
“May the best team win, and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch. Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all,” the monarch further added before signing off with “Charles R.”
England's Red Roses will face Canada Women’s Rugby Team in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27.