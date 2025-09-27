Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details

The Royal Family has shared a major update after Prince Harry slammed reports about the tone of his reunion with King Charles, dismissing claims of a warm reconciliation.
Buckingham Palace took the Instagram account to share a major update about King Charles hosting Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Balmoral on Saturday for a private audience.
The Palace shared the post along with a caption, “The Hon. Anthony Albanese MP (Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia) was received in audience by The King this afternoon.”
The published photos showed the duo standing in the castle’s library, surrounded by shelves of books and a floral armchair.
Notably, the royal update came after Prince Harry's spokesperson slammed royal sources for causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the Duke of Sussex's reunion with King Charles.
Prince Harry's spokesman clarified the situation to GB News, saying, “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false.
He continued, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son,” adding, “Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”
The spokesman noted, “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”
Harry’s spokesman mentioned, “The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”
The clarification came after Prince Harry’s 53-minute reunion with King Charles at Clarence House was warm but formal, with gifts exchanged but no future plans.