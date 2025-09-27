Home / Royal

Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details

Prince Harry slammed royal sources for causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the reunion with King Charles

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details

The Royal Family has shared a major update after Prince Harry slammed reports about the tone of his reunion with King Charles, dismissing claims of a warm reconciliation.

Buckingham Palace took the Instagram account to share a major update about King Charles hosting Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Balmoral on Saturday for a private audience.

The Palace shared the post along with a caption, “The Hon. Anthony Albanese MP (Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia) was received in audience by The King this afternoon.”

The published photos showed the duo standing in the castle’s library, surrounded by shelves of books and a floral armchair.

Notably, the royal update came after Prince Harry's spokesperson slammed royal sources for causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the Duke of Sussex's reunion with King Charles.

Prince Harry's spokesman clarified the situation to GB News, saying, “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false.

He continued, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son,” adding, “Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

The spokesman noted, “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”

Harry’s spokesman mentioned, “The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”

The clarification came after Prince Harry’s 53-minute reunion with King Charles at Clarence House was warm but formal, with gifts exchanged but no future plans. 

You Might Like:

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions
The Duchess of York finds herself under tight spot after her TV series' actress makes shocking revelations

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders after King Charles meeting

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of King Charles's meeting at Balmoral Castle today

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit to the Holy See in late October this year

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre
The Spanish throne heir accompanied her parents on a two-day trip to Navarre

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’
Kate Middleton sends warm wishes to England’s Red Roses ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link
Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final
England's Red Roses will face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion
King Charles and Prince Harry met in the UK for the first time in over a year earlier this month

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal
Sarah Ferguson has been under the spotlight over her leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comforts Princess Beatrice with tender kiss amid difficult family time

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event
Buckingham Palace shares about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming State Visit to the Vatican