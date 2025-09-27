Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal 

As the Royal Family is dealing with Sarah Ferguson's leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, where she referred to him as "supreme friend" and apologised for her public criticism of him, a new discovery has caused a major scandal.
In the latest mass "data dump" of the Epstein files, Prince Andrew, Sarah's former husband, and Elon Musk have been mentioned, causing frenzy among royal fans.
The disgraced financier's files had a schedule of flight logs naming Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell among those who boarded a plane from New Jersey to Florida in May 2000.
According to Buckingham Palace's website, on May 11, 2000, Andrew had flown to New York to attend a reception for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
Furthermore, the files also mention tentative plans for a "breakfast party" with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in December 2014.
Gates has previously admitted that meeting Epstein had been a "mistake".
The latest discovery came after the House of York was already dealing with the aftermath of Sarah's email, which included the Duchess being removed as patron and ambassador from seven key charities.
Moreover, the Epstein leaks came just days after Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre's family, praised charities' decision to sever ties with Sarah over her association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Giuffre, who died in Western Australia in April at 41, was one of the most prominent accusers of convicted sex offenders Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine.
In 2022, she settled a lawsuit against the Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a minor after she was trafficked by Epstein. He denied the claim and ever meeting Giuffre.
Despite denying any wrongdoing, Prince Andrew paid millions to settle the civil sexual assault case with Giuffre in 2022, who alleged the duke slept with her on three separate occasions.