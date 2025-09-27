Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice has been spotted enjoying a romantic moment with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London this week, following her recent trip to New York.
On Thursday, September 25, the couple was seen locking lips in sunny Mayfair after enjoying a cozy lunch date at nearby celebrity haunt, Scott's.
For the low-key outing, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson slipped into a navy-blue cardigan which she paired with a matching satin midi skirt.
She completed her look for the day with minimal makeup as she worn her auburn locks in a straightened style.
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old property developer looked in high spirits as he wore a blue suit, with a pale open-collared shirt.
The father of three elevated her casual outfit with a burgundy leather tote bag and trainers.
Beatrice and Edoardo were deep in conversation as he lovingly put his arm around his wife while strolling down the street after their lunch date.
The lovebirds were seen sharing a loving kiss before going their separate ways.
Their romantic outing comes after Beatrice’s busy schedule in the United States, where she attended The Women Rise for All Lunch during the United Nations General Assembly alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s US trip cames amid a difficult week for the York family as their mother, Sarah was dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she apologized to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in April 2011 after publicly disowning him in the media.