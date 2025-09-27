Home / Royal

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comforts Princess Beatrice with tender kiss amid difficult family time

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil
Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice has been spotted enjoying a romantic moment with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London this week, following her recent trip to New York.

On Thursday, September 25, the couple was seen locking lips in sunny Mayfair after enjoying a cozy lunch date at nearby celebrity haunt, Scott's.

For the low-key outing, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson slipped into a navy-blue cardigan which she paired with a matching satin midi skirt.

She completed her look for the day with minimal makeup as she worn her auburn locks in a straightened style.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old property developer looked in high spirits as he wore a blue suit, with a pale open-collared shirt.

The father of three elevated her casual outfit with a burgundy leather tote bag and trainers.

Beatrice and Edoardo were deep in conversation as he lovingly put his arm around his wife while strolling down the street after their lunch date.

The lovebirds were seen sharing a loving kiss before going their separate ways. 

Their romantic outing comes after Beatrice’s busy schedule in the United States, where she attended The Women Rise for All Lunch during the United Nations General Assembly alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s US trip cames amid a difficult week for the York family as their mother, Sarah was dropped by several of her charities after it emerged she apologized to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in April 2011 after publicly disowning him in the media.

You Might Like:

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event
Buckingham Palace shares about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming State Visit to the Vatican

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, put on a united front at new engagement during tough period

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay
Prince and Princess of Denmark extended their stay in Washington D.C

King Charles, Prince William put on strong front amid rumored tension

King Charles, Prince William put on strong front amid rumored tension
The Prince of Wales and the British Monarch's bond is currently under scrutiny after Prince Harry meeting

Palace shares glimpse of Princess Anne's tribute to King Charles amid family rift

Palace shares glimpse of Princess Anne's tribute to King Charles amid family rift
Buckingham Palace dropped crucial update on Princess Anne and King Charles bond amid family feud

Prince William to attend key royal event without Kate Middleton by his side

Prince William to attend key royal event without Kate Middleton by his side
The Prince of Wales is set to make a high-profile appearance at the launch of a global memorial next month

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission
The Princess of Wales shares new update after Prince William's heartbreaking confession about her cancer journey

Royal Hashemite Court drops sweet birthday wishes for Princess Iman, Salma

Royal Hashemite Court drops sweet birthday wishes for Princess Iman, Salma
King Abdullah II pays moving birthday tribute to daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma on Instagram

Princess Leonor joins Spanish Monarchs for historic first royal tour

Princess Leonor joins Spanish Monarchs for historic first royal tour
The Princess of Spain accompanied her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on historic trip

Prince William breaks silence on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William breaks silence on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer
The Prince of William makes emotional confession regarding his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles' cancer struggles

Grand Duchess Maria stuns in statement bow top at CNFL’s 50th anniversary

Grand Duchess Maria stuns in statement bow top at CNFL’s 50th anniversary
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of CNFL

King Charles shares sweet message during private time with William at Balmoral

King Charles shares sweet message during private time with William at Balmoral
The Prince of Wales reportedly flew to Scotland on Tuesday to privately spend time with King Charles