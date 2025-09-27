Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton has left fans gushing with a cheeky photo of herself!
Taking to the joint account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the mother of three dropped an unseen playful photo with a cheering message for team England ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.
In the image, the Princess of Wales could be seen sporting a bright red cowboy hat adorned with a sparkling tiara as she posed alongside the members of Red Roses.
“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!” she wrote in the caption before signing off with her initials, “C” for Catherine.
Her post instantly garnered thousand of likes with many royal fans rushing to comment section to shower love on the future queen.
“So princessy!” one praised.
While another added, “The hat is so cute on you, Catherine.”
“iconic pic,” a third gushed.
A fourth commented, “Her customised hat with a tiara. So Princessy.”
“Lol I didn’t even realize that it’s Princess Catherine in the photo as well,” the fifth jokingly noted.
A sixth added, “What a cute picture is this!Go girls!”
England's Red Roses will face Canada Women’s Rugby Team in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27.