Home / Royal

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton sends warm wishes to England’s Red Roses ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’
Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton has left fans gushing with a cheeky photo of herself!

Taking to the joint account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the mother of three dropped an unseen playful photo with a cheering message for team England ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final.

In the image, the Princess of Wales could be seen sporting a bright red cowboy hat adorned with a sparkling tiara as she posed alongside the members of Red Roses.

“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!” she wrote in the caption before signing off with her initials, “C” for Catherine.

Her post instantly garnered thousand of likes with many royal fans rushing to comment section to shower love on the future queen.

“So princessy!” one praised.

While another added, “The hat is so cute on you, Catherine.”

“iconic pic,” a third gushed.

A fourth commented, “Her customised hat with a tiara. So Princessy.”

“Lol I didn’t even realize that it’s Princess Catherine in the photo as well,” the fifth jokingly noted.

A sixth added, “What a cute picture is this!Go girls!”

England's Red Roses will face Canada Women’s Rugby Team in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday September 27.

You Might Like:

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link
Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final
England's Red Roses will face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion
King Charles and Prince Harry met in the UK for the first time in over a year earlier this month

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal
Sarah Ferguson has been under the spotlight over her leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comforts Princess Beatrice with tender kiss amid difficult family time

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event
Buckingham Palace shares about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming State Visit to the Vatican

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, put on a united front at new engagement during tough period

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay
Prince and Princess of Denmark extended their stay in Washington D.C

King Charles, Prince William put on strong front amid rumored tension

King Charles, Prince William put on strong front amid rumored tension
The Prince of Wales and the British Monarch's bond is currently under scrutiny after Prince Harry meeting

Palace shares glimpse of Princess Anne's tribute to King Charles amid family rift

Palace shares glimpse of Princess Anne's tribute to King Charles amid family rift
Buckingham Palace dropped crucial update on Princess Anne and King Charles bond amid family feud

Prince William to attend key royal event without Kate Middleton by his side

Prince William to attend key royal event without Kate Middleton by his side
The Prince of Wales is set to make a high-profile appearance at the launch of a global memorial next month

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission
The Princess of Wales shares new update after Prince William's heartbreaking confession about her cancer journey