Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit 

Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming religious trip for special celebrations.
On Saturday, September 27, the Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share the key details of Their Majesties' state visit.
According to the announcement, King and Queen will "undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October," where they will join Pope Leo XIV to mark the Jubilee Year celebrations, which reportedly take place every 25 years.
They additionally explained what the Jubilee Year celebrations are in a statement that read, "A Papal Jubilee occurs every 25 years, and is a special time for the Catholic Church."
"The visit will also celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope," they concluded.
It is worth noting that King Charles and Queen Camilla, who married in 2005, have yet to announce the official dates of their State Visit.
For the unversed, Pope Leo XIV will host the royal couple as he will be leading the Jubilee Year celebrations, after the demise of Pope Francis in May this year.
At the time, the 76-year-old monarch was unable to join the mass funeral of the late leader, however, his eldest son, Prince William attended the historic event on his behalf.