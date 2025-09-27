Home / Royal

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders after King Charles meeting

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Harry has launched a fresh attack on the royal establishment, accusing palace sources of “sabotage” by spreading false claims about a supposed reconciliation with King Charles.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders, saying that they are undermining his relationship with the British Monarch by leaking false stories of a reunion.

The spokesperson clarified in a new statement, saying, “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false.”

He went on to say, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

The duke’s spokesperson added, “Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” he shared.

Sharing the details of the meeting, he noted, “The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”

Notably, the bombshell allegations from Princ Harry’s side came after media reports described the duke’s reunion with King Charles at Clarence House as warm but formal, with exchanged gifts and cheek kisses, but no future plans made.

But later a source close to Prince Harry described the 55 minutes meeting as “very official, like an official visit.

You Might Like:

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of King Charles's meeting at Balmoral Castle today

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit to the Holy See in late October this year

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre
The Spanish throne heir accompanied her parents on a two-day trip to Navarre

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’
Kate Middleton sends warm wishes to England’s Red Roses ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link
Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final
England's Red Roses will face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion
King Charles and Prince Harry met in the UK for the first time in over a year earlier this month

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal

Prince Andrew hit with fresh Epstein link amid Fergie's email scandal
Sarah Ferguson has been under the spotlight over her leaked 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil

Princess Beatrice caught sharing tender smooch with Edoardo amid family turmoil
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi comforts Princess Beatrice with tender kiss amid difficult family time

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event

King Charles, Queen Camilla announce State Visit to Holy See for major event
Buckingham Palace shares about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming State Visit to the Vatican

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal

King Frederik, Queen Mary stand strong together amid resurfaced scandal
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, put on a united front at new engagement during tough period

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie postpone Denmark return amid US stay
Prince and Princess of Denmark extended their stay in Washington D.C