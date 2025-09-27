Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry has launched a fresh attack on the royal establishment, accusing palace sources of “sabotage” by spreading false claims about a supposed reconciliation with King Charles.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders, saying that they are undermining his relationship with the British Monarch by leaking false stories of a reunion.
The spokesperson clarified in a new statement, saying, “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting, is categorically false.”
He went on to say, “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”
The duke’s spokesperson added, “Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”
“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” he shared.
Sharing the details of the meeting, he noted, “The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends.”
Notably, the bombshell allegations from Princ Harry’s side came after media reports described the duke’s reunion with King Charles at Clarence House as warm but formal, with exchanged gifts and cheek kisses, but no future plans made.
But later a source close to Prince Harry described the 55 minutes meeting as “very official, like an official visit.