Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry was reportedly left in shock by how "formal" his 53-minute meeting with his father, King Charles, turned out to be.
During a four-day visit to the UK earlier this month, Harry met the king at Clarence House face-to-face for the first time in 19 months on September 10.
The meeting was seen as a significant step towards repairing the troubled relationship between Charles and Harry.
However, the pair's meeting has been revealed to be "distinctly formal," and there is still no plan for Harry to return to the Royal Family.
It is reported that the Duke of Sussex was surprised by the formalities and even joked that he felt more like an "official visitor" rather than a family member.
Harry also presented a framed picture of his young family, including his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Charles.
Meanwhile, the monarch also presented Prince Harry with an early 41st birthday present; the father of two celebrated the milestone on September 15 in the US with his family.
Charles has not seen his grandchildren since the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, with Harry claiming it is not safe for them to fly back to the UK.
The Sun has reported that following the meeting, "King's door remains open for another private cup of tea next time Harry is back in London."
However, royal sources have underscored that Charles still plans to uphold the Sandringham Agreement, which laid out the terms for Harry’s departure from royal family duties in January 2020 and rejected his bid for a hybrid role.
A spokesman for Harry shared with the outlet, "The trip back was about focusing on his patronages and supporting his good causes while also having time to catch up with family and friends."
Harry and Charles, until this meeting, had not seen each other face-to-face since February 2024, when the Duke made a trip to the UK following the King's cancer diagnosis.