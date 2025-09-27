Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions 

Sarah Ferguson has not only escalated tensions in the British Royal Family, with her email scandal, but she might also disturb the promotional campaigns of her new TV series.
Game of Thrones star, Natalie Dormer, has announced not to promote the highly anticipated Netflix series, The Crown, after the Duchess of York described the late child sex offender as a "supreme friend" in her alleged resurfaced emails.
The 43-year-old English actress, who portrayed the role of Fergie in the four instalments of the show, recently said the Duchess’s relationship with the American financier forced her to make the decision.
She additionally noted, "Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable."
"For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project," she made it clear.
The actress emotionally explained her commitment to the well-being of children.
Natalie Dormer’s decision comes shortly after the Duchess of York was dropped as a patron of various children's charity foundations.