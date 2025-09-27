King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral

The British Royal Family has shared a delightful update from King Charles's key meeting with a global leader at Balmoral Castle.
On Saturday, September 27, Buckingham Palace released an exclusive glimpse of His Majesty's official meeting alongside the Australian Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle.
The Hon Anthony Albanese was invited by the King at his historic estate in Scotland over the weekend, where he attended a private audience with the monarch.
"Today at Balmoral, the Prime Minister of Australia was received in audience by The King," the 76-year-old monarch’s office stated in the caption.
On the second day of his visit to the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister flew from London to the Scottish Highlands for the royal meeting.
During the event, the British monarch received a framed photo of his visit to Australia with Queen Camilla back in October 2024.
The royals are pictured signing the visitor’s book at Parliament House in Canberra. The frame is made from genuine Australian timber.
Anthony Albanese previously visited the UK to attend the mass funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
He also joined King Charles for his high-profile coronation ceremony in May 2023.
This update from the monarch comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed his upcoming religious trip to the Holy See, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.
The royal couple will travel to celebrate the Jubilee Year led by Pope Leo XIV in October this year.