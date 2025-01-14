Entertainment

Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch

Victoria Beckham was last seen alongside her husband, David Beckham, at Countryside last week

  • January 14, 2025
Victoria Beckham has dropped the jaws of her fans after releasing stunning photos from her recent shoot for her clothing brand.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girl’s singer flaunted a new collection of her clothing brand, which she launched in 2008 in New York City.

The mother-of-four began her post by sharing a photo of herself in a satin, long-sleeved dress, showcasing her incredible physique.

In another viral snapshot, Victoria captured herself clicking a mirror selfie.

Promoting her brand, the English fashion designer captioned her post, "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance."

"I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama," she continued.

As the 50-year-old reality TV star's post gained traction on social media, several of her fans flooded the comments section with their heartfelt praises for her, with one commenting, 'Stunning love the dress."

"Wears it better than the model," another well-wisher chimed in.

Victoria's this post came after she was recently spotted enjoying lunch at the countryside's local eatery alongside her adorable family, including her husband and her kids. 

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. 

