Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?

Jessica Simpson has raised concerns for her loved ones and fans amid split from estranged husband Eric Johnson!
On Monday, January 13, the 44-year-old Irresistible singer issued a brief statement in which she announced parting ways with her now ex-husband and NFL star.
Just a day after the announcement on Tuesday, January 14, Radaronline reported that the singer has sparked concerns among her loved ones recently, causing fears that she is “wasting away” and “killing herself” with multiple cosmetic surgeries amid her split with Eric Johnson.
It is pertinent to mention that a few weeks ago Simpson shared a photo of hers on Instagram from her music studio where she ignited extreme cosmetic surgery speculations as many fans expressed that the singer looks “unrecognizable.”
Amid all the separation buzz, an insider told the outlet that Jessica Simpson does not seem to be in her right senses, sparking health concerns.
"She just doesn't seem to be all there right now. Her health seems rather shaky and that's putting it charitably. Up close, she looks unwell. Sometime, she's a straight-up space cadet, and you just don't know what she's talking about. Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time,” the source noted.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in July 2014, after dating each other for four years.