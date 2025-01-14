Entertainment

Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?

The ‘Irresistible’ hitmaker Jessica Simpson recently announced separation from husband Eric Johnson

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025

Jessica Simpson recently announced separation from husband Eric Johnson


Jessica Simpson has raised concerns for her loved ones and fans amid split from estranged husband Eric Johnson!

On Monday, January 13, the 44-year-old Irresistible singer issued a brief statement in which she announced parting ways with her now ex-husband and NFL star.

Just a day after the announcement on Tuesday, January 14, Radaronline reported that the singer has sparked concerns among her loved ones recently, causing fears that she is “wasting away” and “killing herself” with multiple cosmetic surgeries amid her split with Eric Johnson.

It is pertinent to mention that a few weeks ago Simpson shared a photo of hers on Instagram from her music studio where she ignited extreme cosmetic surgery speculations as many fans expressed that the singer looks “unrecognizable.”

Amid all the separation buzz, an insider told the outlet that Jessica Simpson does not seem to be in her right senses, sparking health concerns.

"She just doesn't seem to be all there right now. Her health seems rather shaky and that's putting it charitably. Up close, she looks unwell. Sometime, she's a straight-up space cadet, and you just don't know what she's talking about. Jessica hasn't been herself for a long time,” the source noted.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in July 2014, after dating each other for four years.

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?

How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Mandy Moore's family seek shelter at Hilary Duff's home amid LA wildfires
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate baby news ahead of Valentine's day
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Bad Bunny shares delightful news with fans
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster showcase first PDA after confirming romance
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires
Britney Spears shares fun-filled video amid devastating Los Angeles fires