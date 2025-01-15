Entertainment

Kanye West 'humiliates' wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post

Kanye West lands in new controversy over a deleted social media post

  by Web Desk
  January 15, 2025


Kanye West has landed in a new controversy for seemingly “humiliating” his wife Bianca Censori in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Ye posted a shocking picture of Bianca on Instagram, on Monday, January 13, 2025.

In the viral snap, the Australian architect, 30, can be seen flaunting off her curves while wearing the world's tiniest bikini for a highly provocative image.

The deleted picture was shown to Kanye’s 20.3 million followers.

His fans got mad at his “disrespectful” act of putting his wife “on public display.”

A user wrote under that post, “This guy definitely has a humiliation kink otherwise there’s no way any sane man would post this disrespectful picture of his wife on social media.”

Another commented, “How on earth any decent guy can put his wife on public display? Kanye deserve jail time. Now I’m understanding why Kim got divorced.”

A third noted, “These two need to take therapy for god’s sake. There are kids using this app why would u post such provocative picture of your wife.”

Notably, Kanye exchanged the wedding vows with Bianca in December 2022.

He was previously married to Kim Kardashian.

